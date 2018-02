news

Asante Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup opponent CARA Brazzaville landed at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday.

They will travel to Kumasi to prepare for their game on Sunday against the Porcupine Warriors.

The two sides will be facing off for the second time since the Porcupine Warriors knocked them out via the away goal rule after the home and away games hand ended in a two all in 1976.