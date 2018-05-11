news

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has been made a major transfer target by top Ghana Premier League sides following his incredible display in the second tier league last season.

Agyemang Badu has been the go to man for Phar Rangers and was voted the 2016-17 National Division One League Player of the Season- last term in the Ghanaian second tier league.

Pulse Sports understands that several clubs including Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, AshGold, etc are knocking at the doors of Phar Rangers for the services of the wonder kid.

However, Paa Kwesi Fabin, the head coach of the Porcupine Warriors admires the style of play of the youngster and is routing for the capture of the defender, which puts the Kumasi giants in the lead in the run for the player's signature.

The 19-year-old who defender has had stints with Wa All Stars and Corners Stones