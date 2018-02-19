Kotoko players dress elegantly as they jet off to Congo

news

Kotoko players were dressed elegantly as they jetted off to Congo from the Kotoka International Airport on Monday.

Each of the 18 players that made the trip was in a nicely dressed in a customized Kotoko suit with a red tie to show their level of professionalism.

The Porcupine Warriors managed a 1-0 victory over CARA Brazzaville last two weeks at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Below are players who made the trip:

Felix Annan, Ibrahim Danlad, Amos Frimpong, Eric Donkor, Wahab Adams, Nafiu Awudu, Augustine Sefa, Emmanuel Owusu, Jackson Owusu, Tuffour Frimpong, Jordan Opoku, Baba Mahama, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Boahen, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, Sadick Adams, Yakubu Mohammed, Obed Owusu.