Kotoko players receive Ghc 1,920 for Congo trip


CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko players receive Ghc 1,920 for Congo trip

Each of the 18 players of Asante Kotoko that made the trip to Kumasi Asante Kotoko has received Ghc 1,920 as travelling allowance.

Dr. Kwame Kyei, the Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko has increased the travelling allowance of the playing body from from $300 to $400 which is equivalent to Ghc 1,920.

The allowance was increased to motivate the players ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup second leg on Wednesday.

The announcement was made just after the team have had their breakfast in Congo.

The Porcupine Warriors managed a 1-0 win over CARA Brazzaville two weeks ago and they need a good results to sail through to the next stage of the competition.

