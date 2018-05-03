Kotoko rubbish Paa Kwesi Fabin resignation reports

news

Asante Kotoko have rubbished reports circulating in the media that Paa Kwesi Fabin has stepped down as the coach of the club.

The Porcupine Warriors have suffered back to back defeats in the Ghana Premier League with losses against Hearts of Oak and Karela FC.

The pressure on Paa Kwesi Fabin is mounting, with some supporters calling for his dismissal and it has even been reported that he has thrown in the towel, following the Karela defeat

However, Kotoko have debunked the reports via its official Twitter page, saying Paa Kwesi Fabin is still in charge of the side.

Asante Kotoko have lost five of the 11 games played ths far in the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL)