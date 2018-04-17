news

Astute football administrator Nana Fitz has voiced out that Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be wrong if Kwesi Nyantakyi rescind his decision to contest in the next GFA elections.

The GFA boss said last year that he will not seek re-election when his current term runs out in 2019.

READ MORE: Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in pool

And Nana Fitz an astute football administrator said at a press conference organised to help streamline Ghana football said that he sees nothing wrong should Nyantakyi changes his mind not to contest for the 2019 GFA election.

'“He is a Ghanaian there is no and if he feels that he should go for re-run, no one can stop him

If they have been given a blank check, who can tell Kwesi Nyantakyi not to seek re-election,” he quizzed.

“There is no constitution that stipulates the number of terms for GFA presidency, Nyantakyi who made it clear that he will not contest in 2019, can one day wake up and tell his family, I now want to re-run and that is fair per the constitution of the GFA.

“The foundation is weak, so which ever building that is put on it will collapse. The individuals within the GFA are not bad it is the laws governing the association".

George Afriyie, the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association has already declared his intention to vie for the 2019 GFA presidential election.