Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football is successful

The Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi has made the assertion that the women’s football is the aspect of Ghana Football which is the most successful. He alluded that feat has been achieved due to steps his outfit took.

Mr Nyantakyi was speaking to the media on the back of the Ghana Black Queens triumph in the WAFU Competition.

Ghana beat Cote D’Ivoire on Saturday 1-0 to emerge winners of the 2018 Women’s WAFU competition.

Nyantakyi stated that the exploits of the Black Maidens, Black Princesses and the Black Queens in 2018 are commendable

“That is the most successful aspect of our game now. Women’s football has seen phenomenal strides. Qualification to the World Cup with the u-17 and u-20 as well winning the WAFU competition.”

“I think it’s because of certain steps we took which are bearing fruits.” “All the girls are from schools and it is very good to do that”.

Ghana will be involved in the u-20 women’s world cup, u-17 women’s world cup and African Women Cup of Nations in the year 2018.