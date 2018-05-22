Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest order:Countryman Songo photo reaction


Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news

The president has called for Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest and this could be Countryman Songo's reaction.

  • Published:
6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news play

6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for the arrest of the Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi is reported to have defrauded by false pretense.

Sources say the Ghana Football Association president took money from people and promised them that he will “give the President of Ghana some of it” also guaranteeing them access to Akufo-Addo.

Popular sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo who used to host a football show ‘Fire for Fire’ on Adom TV until his suspension has always been critical when it comes to issues relating to the GFA president.

READ ALSO: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours

Songo is reported to have been suspended after discussing issues relating to Nyantakyi when he had been warned not to.

However, Songo has had a lot of moments on the show for a perfect reaction in this development. Here are photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to the news.

1. Songo!

play

 

2. 3y3 ogya!!

Countryman Songo play

Countryman Songo

 

3. GFA people!

Countryman Songo play

Countryman Songo

 

4. What now? President orders for Nyantakyi arrest?

Countryman Songo play

Countryman Songo

 

5. I told you guys

play

 

6. Sika die basa basa basa!!!

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Social Media Reactions: How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order
Breaking News: Ghana's President orders the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Ghana's President orders the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Football: FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case
Football: Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack Football Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack
Football: Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe Football Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe
Photos: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at Ibiza the trick for Madrid? Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at Ibiza the trick for Madrid?

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
3 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
6 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for...bullet
7 Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
9 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision to...bullet
10 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
#UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
Japan and Iceland Friendlies Six Black Stars players turned up for training on day
Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng
Ghanaian Players Abroad Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng
Leon Balogun (L) is Brighton's first signing of the close-season
Football Brighton sign Nigeria defender Balogun