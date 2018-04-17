Home > Sports > Football >

Laryea Kingston wants to coach Accra Hearts of Oak one day


Ghanaian winger Laryea Kingston has expressed his desire to coach Accra Hearts of Oak. Laryea Kinsgton shared his views on the current state of the club he played for during his time on the Ghanaian local space.

He did state that the team will be bound to start slowly due to problems of getting players to extend their contracts at the club and that will definitely have the team have challenges replacing them.

He was quoted by Ghana Soccernet

"Talking about Accra Hearts of Oak, they are now in the process of building a new team. Last season they had problems with their players not signing a new contracts so when you look at the team they are totally new so definitely it will take time for them to gel and then have their rhythm," he said.

"They have had a slow start, let's wait till the end of the first round then we will see what we can say about the team but trust me it has not been that bad, they have been winning, they have been losing and drawing so there is more room to improve."

Laryea Kingston completed his coaching badges last year and stated he was interested in coaching Accra Hearts of Oak when given the chance

"Sure, Sure, sure, sure,"Trust me, I'm ever ready to honour an invitation and I'm looking forward to Coaching Hearts of Oak. Hearts of Oak is in my blood,"

Laryea Kingston played for Accra Hearts of Oak from 2001 to 2003. He returned to play for the club one more time in the 2012/2013 season in the Ghana Premier League.

