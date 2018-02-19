news

Former Liberty Professionals forward Latif Blessing opened his account for his new side Los Angelos FC (LAFC) in a 4-4 pre-season encounter with Vancouver Whitecaps.

It was Carlos Vela who ensured Los Angeles took the lead before a brace from Anthony Blondell and Yordy Reyna saw the score go 3-1 against Los Angeles by halftime.

The second half started well as Latif Blessing scored the second goal on the day for Los Angelos FC with the Whitecaps responding by kind courtesy Yordy Reyna made it 4-2 by the 52 minute.

Los Angeles FC kept going at it and that paid dividend by Carlos Vela scoring his second through a spot kick to make it 4-3 in the 78 minute.

Jake Nerwinski scored an own goal to make it 4-4 at the 84 minute.

Los Angeles FC will play their first game of the season in the MLS against Seattle Sounders on 4 March,2018.