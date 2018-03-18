Alex Asamoah struck as Eleven Wonders hold Hearts of Oak

news

Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 draw by Techiman Eleven Wonders in opening day of the the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians, who started the game as the bookmakers favourite, controlled possession nearly and went close to breaking the deadline but Joseph Esso's weak shot was saved by John Moosi.

And just as Eleven Wonders looked to be coming into the game, Hearts were award a penalty in the 8th minute by referee Bernard Dumfe after Joseph Esso was brought down in the penalty box by Kweku Osei.

Mercurial midfielder Winful Cobbina stepped forward to slot home from 12 yards to hand the Phobians the initiative.

Eleven Wonders came back from recess determined to draw level as they committed more men upfront in a bid to stifle the Phobians.

The plan worked perfectly as Alex Asamoah poked home from close range in 46th minute to restore parity.

The Phobians tried to regain the lead but their incessant attacks did not yield results as the defense of the hosts stood resolute.

Below is the starting lineup of the two teams:

Eleven Wonders Lineup vs Hearts of Oak.

John Moosie, Kwadwo Amoako, Prince Gyan©, Boahene Emmanuel, Kwaku Osei Seth, Abu Dauda, Baah Isaac, Abdul Wahab, Alex Asamoah, Fuseini Alidu, Kyeremeh Martin

Sub's: Kwaku Adu, kwamena Emmanuel, Fuseini Ganiu, Owusu Benjamin, Hassan Nurain, Yusif Hussein Alhassan Tahidu

Hearts Of Oak lineup vs Wonders:

Mensah Isaac, Fatawu Mohammad©, Agyare Benjamin, Kodie Daniel, Malik Akowuah, Winful Cobbinah, Esso Joseph, Akrofi Richard, Evans Sylvanus Gbeti, Bless Selassie Bakai, Evans Quao

Sub's: Robert Addo Sowah, Cosmos Dauda, Alhassan Aminu, Joshua Otoo, Christopher Bonney, Hokemba Ovouka Raddy, Theophilus Jackson