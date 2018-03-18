WAFA, Kotoko share honours in Sogakope

news

Asante Kotoko held WAFA to a 1-1 drawn game to pick their first point at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday.

The game was match day one of the 2018 Ghana Premier League and the Kumasi giants put up a spirited performance to earn a draw.

WAFA unsettled Kotoko as they broke the deadlock in the 3rd minute thanks to Aminu Mohammed’s brilliant free-kick.

The Sogakope based club pushed for more goals but the Porcupine Warriors kept their composure as they defended their lines.

In the 19th minute , Kotoko restored parity thanks to Yakubu Mohammed’s strike after he connected home Jordan Opoku’s low shot.

In the second half, WAFA piled pressure on Kotoko but Felix Annan in post for the away side in some occasions came to the rescue of his side.

WAFA tried everything they could but they failed to unlock Kotoko’s back four as the game ended 1-1.

credit: ghanacrusader