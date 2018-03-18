Home > Sports > Football > Leagues > Ghana Premier League >

WAFA, Kotoko share honours in Sogakope


Ghana Premier League WAFA, Kotoko share honours in Sogakope

Asante Kotoko held WAFA to a 1-1 drawn game to pick their first point at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asante Kotoko held WAFA to a 1-1 drawn game to pick their first point at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday.

The game was match day one of the 2018 Ghana Premier League and the Kumasi giants put up a spirited performance to earn a draw.

WAFA unsettled Kotoko as they broke the deadlock in the 3rd minute thanks to Aminu Mohammed’s brilliant free-kick.

The Sogakope based club pushed for more goals but the Porcupine Warriors kept their composure as they defended their lines.

READ ALSO: Eleven Wonders hold Hearts of Oak to 1-1 draw

In the 19th minute , Kotoko restored parity thanks to Yakubu Mohammed’s strike after he connected home Jordan Opoku’s low shot.

In the second half, WAFA piled pressure on Kotoko but Felix Annan in post for the away side in some occasions came to the rescue of his side.

WAFA tried everything they could but they failed to unlock Kotoko’s back four as the game ended 1-1.

 

 

credit: ghanacrusader

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Eleven Wonders hold Hearts of Oak to 1-1 draw Ghana Premier League Eleven Wonders hold Hearts of Oak to 1-1 draw
Ghana Premier League: Inter Allies thump Bechem United 3-0 Ghana Premier League Inter Allies thump Bechem United 3-0
CAF Champions League: Can Aduana Stars break Algerian clubs jinx? CAF Champions League Can Aduana Stars break Algerian clubs jinx?
New Boss: Meet Hearts of Oak's new American Chief Executive Officer New Boss Meet Hearts of Oak's new American Chief Executive Officer
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Photos: Aduana Stars beat Berekum Chelsea in Coronation Match Photos Aduana Stars beat Berekum Chelsea in Coronation Match

Recommended Videos

Sports: Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL Sports Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sport News: Team of the week 15.1.2018 Sport News Team of the week 15.1.2018



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Inter Allies thump Bechem United 3-0bullet
2 Ghana Premier League Eleven Wonders hold Hearts of Oak to 1-1 drawbullet
3 Ghana Premier League Results and goal scorers on match day 23bullet
4 Ghana Premier League WAFA, Kotoko share honours in Sogakopebullet
5 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match day 24 of the GPLbullet
6 New Boss Meet Hearts of Oak's new American Chief Executive Officerbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Daniel Lomotey the latest to earn Black...bullet
8 Joseph Wellington Referee's Chief slams ref. Dally Gagba...bullet
9 Black Stars B Final 18-man squad named for Burkina clash...bullet
10 2018 World Cup Qualifiers Here is the schedule for the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the controversial penalty awarded Kotoko against Salaminabullet
2 Video We were awarded a dubious penalty- Kotoko coach Pollackbullet
3 Video Watch how Inter Allies ended Kotoko's unbeaten second round runbullet

Football

adam saddick.jpg
MTN FA Cup Saddick Adams states what motivated Kotoko to win the trophy
Ghana Premier League GPL team for match day 30
Ghana Football Association Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom descends on GFA
frank nuttal.jpg
Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak coach lauds players for incredible fight against Dwarfs