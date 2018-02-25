Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win Dubai Cup

news

Ghana's Lizzy Sports Academy U13 side defeated the U13 side of Spanish giants Real Madrid on penalties to emerge winners of the 2018 Dubai International Cup on Saturday.

The promising Ghanaian side flawlessly converted beautiful spot kicks to beat their Spanish counterparts 4-2 in the finals after a goalless stalemate in regulation time.

Despite moving to Dubai in batches for the tournament, the Ghanaian side comfortably won their opening two matches with ease in a tireless style.

The team managed to beat Dubai side Al Wahda 4-0 at 1pm on Thursday before playing Egyptian side Wadi Degla at 8pm the same day since they arrived late for the tournament.

Despite playing a game earlier in the day, Lizzy Sports Academy walloped the Egyptian side 6-1 that evening.

Then came the test of Barcelona the next day but the Spanish side bowed to the Ghanaian side in a 2-0 defeat to make the Ghanaian side table toppers and qualify for the 1/16 stage.

Canadian Academy of Football struggled to stand on their feet against the Ghanaian side, suffering a 2-0 to give Lizzy Sports Academy a ticket to the quarter finals where they met Italian side Juventus.

The U13 side of the Old Ladies of the Serie A fell on penalty shootouts after holding the Ghanaian side in regulation time.

Angolan side AFA proved a difficult nut to crack but the determined Ghanaian side ditched them during the penalty shootouts after a 0-0 stalemate to settle for a final clash with Real Madrid.

After a goalless first half, Real Madrid came stronger after the break to break the virginity of the game but the relentless Lizzy Sports Academy leveled with just two minutes to full time.

The Ghanaian side that looked like masters of penalty kicks then proceeded to win the shootouts 4-2 against Real Madrid to lift the trophy.

Former top football Stars like David Trezeguet, Nicholas Anelka and Michel Salgado handed over the medals and trophy to the Lizzy Sports Academy side.

Ghanaian goalkeeper Kingsley Asare won the best Gk of the tournament.

credit: Ghanasoccernet