Lukaku joins Jay Z’s management agency

news

Machester United striker Romelu Lukaku has joined Roc Nation Sports owned by American Grammy Award winning rappper Jay-Z.

Lukaku becomes the second football name in the roster as he follows German defender Jermone Boateng.

However, Lukaku becomes the first Premier League player to be added to the talent stable.

Roc Nation Sports can mostly boast of clientele from the NBA, MLB and the NFL.

A few personalities were on the roster to welcome the 24 year old.

Leonard Fournette of Jacksonville Jaguars, Victor Cruz and Roc Nations executive manager Shawn Coster welcomed the Belgian to the Roc Nations Sports Family.

Lukaku also took the time of to watch the Brooklyn Nets game against Chicago Bulls at Courtside.