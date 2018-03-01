Home > Sports > Football >

Lukaku joins Jay Z’s management agency


Roc Nation Sports Lukaku joins Jay Z’s management agency

Lukaku signs for Roc Nation Sports owned by Jay Z

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Credit: Dailymail UK play

Credit: Dailymail UK

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Machester United striker Romelu Lukaku has joined Roc Nation Sports owned by American Grammy Award winning rappper Jay-Z.

Lukaku becomes the second football name in the roster as he follows German defender Jermone Boateng.

READ ALSO:Jesse Lingard gets gift from girlfriend after Chelsea goal

However, Lukaku becomes the first Premier League player to be added to the talent stable.

Roc Nation Sports can mostly boast of clientele from the NBA, MLB and the NFL.

A few personalities were on the roster to welcome the 24 year old.

Leonard Fournette of Jacksonville Jaguars, Victor Cruz and Roc Nations executive manager Shawn Coster welcomed the Belgian to the Roc Nations Sports Family.

READ ALSO:Richmond Boakye signs 3-­ year deal with Chinese Club

Lukaku also took the time of to watch the Brooklyn Nets game against Chicago Bulls at Courtside.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Brazil's Neymar sidelined for up to three months with foot surgery Football Brazil's Neymar sidelined for up to three months with foot surgery
Football: Argentina end Higuain's exile for Spain, Italy clashes Football Argentina end Higuain's exile for Spain, Italy clashes
Fiifi Anaman: Meet the new face of KweseSportsXtra Fiifi Anaman Meet the new face of KweseSportsXtra
Football: Arsenal pitch markings painted blue to combat snow Football Arsenal pitch markings painted blue to combat snow
Football: Donnarumma should leave AC Milan - agent Football Donnarumma should leave AC Milan - agent
Ghana Football: Women’s League are close to acquiring a new sponsor Ghana Football Women’s League are close to acquiring a new sponsor

Recommended Videos

Confirmed: Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club Confirmed Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club
Sports: Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL Sports Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL
Sports News: Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo Sports News Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League GFA remains silent amid second injunction from Olympicsbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak’s manager vows his player will not...bullet
3 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has announced his new club and...bullet
4 Stephen Appiah It all started when I left school with a friend to...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt...bullet
6 Milovan Rajevac Ex-Black Stars coach narrates how Asamoah Gyan...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Gt. Olympics place another injunction...bullet
8 Confirmed Richmond Boakye signs 3-year deal with Chinese Clubbullet
9 Ghana Premier League Hearts appoint U.S national as...bullet
10 Court Injunction? Ghana Premier League postponed...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
3 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video Watch how France whipped Ghana 8-0 on Mondaybullet
6 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most...bullet

Football

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino hold a football shirt with Rouhani's name during Infantino's visit to the capital Tehran on March 1, 2018
Football FIFA boss says Saudi-Iran spat should keep out of football
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are on the cusp of the Champions League quarter-finals after thrashing Porto 5-0 away in the first leg
Football Liverpool vow to spend after posting profit
Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey signs new deal for Atletico Madrid
Patrik Schick is still looking for his first Serie A goal in Roma colours
Football AS Roma buy Schick, Defrel as club reveals losses