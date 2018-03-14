Manchester City train at Abu-Dhabi

news

Manchester City during this week have arrived at Abu Dhabi for a special training camp.

The Premier League leaders will not be in action until 31 March and the side will gladly took this opportunity to train at Abu-Dhabi

It did not take long for Pep Guardiola’s charges to take start getting themselves warmed up.

Key players in the side like Captain Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne and Benardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus looked to be of high spirit as they basked in the hot sun.

Danilo seized that opportunity to display a few football skills of his own.

Manchester City were last involved in Premier League away win against Stoke City.

The “citizens” will not feature in any competitive game in the coming two weeks since they will not be involved in the FA Cup as the international break follows suit the week after.

Manchester City’s next game comes against Everton in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola and his charges are now two wins away from being crowned Premier League champions