Manchester City win 2017/18 Premier League


Champions Manchester City win 2017/18 Premier League

Manchester City have won the 2017-18 Premier League title thanks to Manchester United's 1-0 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

The Citizens' 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening meant that the Red Devils had to avoid defeat against the league's basement side to keep the title race alive.

However, Jay Rodriguez's 73rd-minute goal at Old Trafford means that Man United remain 16 points behind Man City in the table with just five games left to play.

As a result, the Premier League title will be in the hands of the blue side of Manchester for the third time in seven seasons.

Pep Guardiola, who said on Saturday that he would be playing golf while the Man United game was on, can add a Premier League winners' medal to his CV after previously claiming titles in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and in La Liga with Barcelona.

Man City have been head and shoulders above the remainder of the division, winning 28 league fixtures and losing just twice, with 93 goals scored and just 25 conceded.

