Mas-Ud Didi Dramani :  Ex-Kotoko boss appointed coach of Danish giants FC Nordsjaelland


Mas -Ud Didi Dramani has been appointed as the assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish topflight league.

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has replaced his compatriot Otto Addo as the assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland of Denmark, after a decision by the latter to return to Germany.

The former Kotoko coach until his appointment was the head coach of the Black Queens, which is the senior women’s national football team of Ghana and despite his decision to quit,  he will be in charge of, the team when they play in the maiden WAFU Zone Women’s Championship to be hosted by Ivory Coast next month.

The announcement was made by the Ghana Football Association, wishing Didi Dramani the best of luck in his new challenge.

''Didi Dramani has resigned from his post to take up a coaching job in Denmark, the club is FC Nordsjælland,”

“He will be the assistant coach at the first team for the next two years, he is taking over from Otto Addo who has returned to Germany,” Ghana football technical director Oti Akenteng confirmed.

Meanwhile Mercy Tagoe has been handed the Black Queens coaching job as Didi Dramani’s successor.

