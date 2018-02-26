Home > Sports > Football >

Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper


Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea

Mystery solved. Matic has spilled what his manager wrote on the little paper in Manchester United's win against Chelsea.

The football world still wants to unravel a mystery during the English Premier League game between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 26, 2018.

With Manchester United leading Chelsea by two goals to one having comeback from a goal down, manager Jose Mourinho decided to send on defender Eric Bailly.

Forget the long discussion the Manchester United bench had with Jesse Lingard before he came on to score the winner, Bailly’s substitution had an interesting bit too.

READ MORE: UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'

Jose handed the Ivorian defender a note to give to one of his players on the pitch. With the entire football eyes watching and cameras poised, Eric Bailly walks unto the pitch to hand over the note to Nemanja Matic.

Since then, the hottest mystery in football has been figuring out what Jose Mourinho wrote on the little paper.

Sweat no more. Nemanja too to his Instagram page to reveal the message.

It’s actually a simple one.

‘You have three days off’

A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on

 

Probably from a good performance according to Jose Mourinho’s standards. Smiley face!

