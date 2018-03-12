Home > Sports > Football >

Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus Rashford


Marcus Rashford has the perfect Mother's Day gift for his mum after that wonderful display against Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Manchester United was down by a goal to nil against Crystal Palace when Jose Mourinho introduced Marcus Rashford at halftime.

Despite the Old Trafford club conceding another to give Palace a two-goal lead just three minutes into the second half, Rashford’s introduction proved a tormenting one for Roy Hodgson’s team as Manchester United came back from two goals down to win 3-2.

The next was the big game against Liverpool at Old Trafford and Rashford earned a starting spot having played well against Crystal Palace.

Bang, bang! Two goals from the England international were key as Manchester United won by two goals to one stretching their lead ahead of the Anfield club to five points on the Premier League table.

Rashford won the Man of the Match trophy for the Liverpool game, an award he gave to his mother as a Mother’s Day present.

The youngster posted a photo of himself and his mother Melanie on Instagram with the caption:

“Thank you for all you do. Happy Mother’s Day Mum, perfect present!”

 

