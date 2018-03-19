Michael Essien released by Indonesian club Persib Bandung

news

Michael Essien has been released by Indonesian side Persib Bandung to fulfil foreign quota rule.

The Ghanaian midfielder had reportedly signed a new one year deal with Persib Bandung after his current contract with the club run out.

However, Essien, after a while has fallen down pecking order as a result of the signing of additional foreign players and to satisfy the four foreign players quota, they have to part ways with the former Chelsea player

The Bandung Tigers had signed Bogan Malisic, Oh In-Kyun and Ezechiel N’Douassel.

“[Michael] Essien was not among the players we launched because we wanted to fulfil the PSSI regulation of four foreign players in a team” club official Zainuri Hasyim told journalists.

As is stands, the Champions League winner who scored five goals in 29 games for the team last season is likely to join Bali United.