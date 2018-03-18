Home > Sports > Football >

Results on match day 1 of the GPL


Match day 1 of the Ghana Premier League realised 11 goals in 7 games, with one game remaining.

Aduana Stars game against Liberty Professionals game has been declared outstanding due to the Dormaa side's CAF Champions League campaign this weekend.

Inter Alles were the biggest winners, after thrashing Bechem United 3-0 at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday.

There was no away win in on match day 1.

 

Saturday

TEMA Inter Allies 3-0 Bechem

Dan Amanfo

Victorien Abebayo (2)

 

Sunday

SOGA WAFA 1-1 Kotoko

Amenu Mohammed Mohammed

 

TACHIMAN Wonders 1-1 Hearts

Alex Asamoah  Winful Cobbina

 

OBUASI Ashgold 1-0 All Stars

Safui Mumuni

 

DAWU Dreams 1-0 Sharks

CAPE Dwarfs 1-0 Chelsea

Joseph Mensah

TARKWA Medeam 1-0 Karela

Kwame Boateng

