RESULTS ON MATCH DAY 1 OF THE GPL - Results of all the seven league games played on match day 1 of the Ghana Premier League
Aduana Stars game against Liberty Professionals game has been declared outstanding due to the Dormaa side's CAF Champions League campaign this weekend.
Inter Alles were the biggest winners, after thrashing Bechem United 3-0 at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday.
There was no away win in on match day 1.
Saturday
TEMA Inter Allies 3-0 Bechem
Dan Amanfo
Victorien Abebayo (2)
Sunday
SOGA WAFA 1-1 Kotoko
Amenu Mohammed Mohammed
TACHIMAN Wonders 1-1 Hearts
Alex Asamoah Winful Cobbina
OBUASI Ashgold 1-0 All Stars
Safui Mumuni
DAWU Dreams 1-0 Sharks
CAPE Dwarfs 1-0 Chelsea
Joseph Mensah
TARKWA Medeam 1-0 Karela
Kwame Boateng