Mohammed Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi (Video)

Ghanaian coach J.E has indicated that Mohammed Ahmed Polo one of the greatest players in the history of Ghana football was more exciting to watch during his days than Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is rated as one of the greatest players of all-time, but the J.E Sarpong believes he can’t match the quality of Polo who played for Hearts of Oak and Ghana in the 1970’s and the 1980’s.

“I can confidently tell you that Mohammed Ahmed Polo is better than Lionel Messi,” he told Accra FM.

He continued: “Even though there was no technology in Polo’s era to determine an offside as compared to today, with the way he [Mohammed Polo] was playing, no player could have been compared to him if he should have played in Europe.

“No doubt that Messi is a good player but comparatively, Polo is better than Messi”.

Lionel Messi has won the FIFA Player of the Year five times.