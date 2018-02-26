Mohammed Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi (Video)

Coach J.E Sarpong believes the ‘Dribbling Magician’ was a finer player during his hey days than Lionel Messi.
The Argentine is rated as one of the greatest players of all-time, but the J.E Sarpong believes he can’t match the quality of Polo who played for Hearts of Oak and Ghana in the 1970’s and the 1980’s.
READ MORE: Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10 years
“I can confidently tell you that Mohammed Ahmed Polo is better than Lionel Messi,” he told Accra FM.
He continued: “Even though there was no technology in Polo’s era to determine an offside as compared to today, with the way he [Mohammed Polo] was playing, no player could have been compared to him if he should have played in Europe.
“No doubt that Messi is a good player but comparatively, Polo is better than Messi”.
Lionel Messi has won the FIFA Player of the Year five times.