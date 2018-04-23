Home > Sports > Football >

Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year


Breaking News!! Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year

Mohammed Salah becomes the second African to be crowned the best footballer in English football

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Salah wins PFA Player of the Year play

Salah wins PFA Player of the Year

(PFA Twitter handle )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has emerged the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for 2017/2018 season

The Egyptian beat Manchester City trio Kevin De Bruyne,Leroy Sane, David Silva, Manchester United's David De Gea and Tottenham Hotspurs Harry Kane to the coveted award.

Mohammed Salah seems to have made his mark in the Premier League with his first season at Liverpool.

Salah currently has 31 goals and has accrued 9 assist for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salah’s 31 goals currently equals the all-time highest goals scoring record joining the company of Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo (2007/2008) and Luis Suarez (2013/2014)

Mohammed Salah becomes the second African to win the coveted award following Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez in the 2015/2016 season.

Other notable awards went to Cyril Regis for the PFA Merit Award, Leroy Sane of Manchester City for PFA Young Player of the Year and Frank Kirby of Chelsea for Women’s Player of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane came in 2nd and 3rd respectively for the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award respectively

Here is the full list of winners on the night

PFA Player of the Year

Mohammed Salah-Liverpool F.C

Women’s Player of the Year

Frank Kirby-Chelsea F.C

PFA Young Player

Leroy Sane-Manchester City

PFA Young Women

Lauren Hemp-Bristol City

PFA Merit Award

Cyril Regis

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Solomon Asante: Ghana winger snatches equalizer for Phoenix Rising Stars Solomon Asante Ghana winger snatches equalizer for Phoenix Rising Stars
Football: Brazilian women claim seventh Copa, qualify for World Cup and Olympics Football Brazilian women claim seventh Copa, qualify for World Cup and Olympics
Football: Free-scoring Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year Football Free-scoring Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year
Ghana Premier League: Results and scorers on match day Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match day
Football: Last-gasp Koulibaly gives Napoli victory as Juve lead cut to one point Football Last-gasp Koulibaly gives Napoli victory as Juve lead cut to one point
Football: Improved Man City difficult to catch, admits Mourinho Football Improved Man City difficult to catch, admits Mourinho

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in a restaurantbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Kotoko end winless run with win against Wa All Starsbullet
3 Development Capital Partners Ltd Asamoah Gyan’s company signs deal...bullet
4 Football Red card to violence: Italian footballers support women's...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
6 Eddie Nketiah Ghanaian youngster's brace fires Arsenal to win...bullet
7 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Women make me soft- Sulley Muntaribullet
9 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
10 Football Spanish authorities under fire over Cup final...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

'No problems with Mourinho': Paul Pogba with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho
Football Pogba insists: 'I have no problem with Mourinho'
Giovani Lo Celso got the winner for French champions PSG in Bordeaux
Football Lo Celso hits late winner for champions PSG
It was a frustrating night for Fernando Torres (L) and Atletico Madrid against Betis
Football Atletico draw to leave Barcelona even closer to title
Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak rescues point for Hearts of Oak at Bechem