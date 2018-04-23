Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year

news

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has emerged the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for 2017/2018 season

The Egyptian beat Manchester City trio Kevin De Bruyne,Leroy Sane, David Silva, Manchester United's David De Gea and Tottenham Hotspurs Harry Kane to the coveted award.

Mohammed Salah seems to have made his mark in the Premier League with his first season at Liverpool.

Salah currently has 31 goals and has accrued 9 assist for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salah’s 31 goals currently equals the all-time highest goals scoring record joining the company of Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo (2007/2008) and Luis Suarez (2013/2014)

Mohammed Salah becomes the second African to win the coveted award following Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez in the 2015/2016 season.

Other notable awards went to Cyril Regis for the PFA Merit Award, Leroy Sane of Manchester City for PFA Young Player of the Year and Frank Kirby of Chelsea for Women’s Player of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane came in 2nd and 3rd respectively for the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award respectively

Here is the full list of winners on the night

PFA Player of the Year

Mohammed Salah-Liverpool F.C

Women’s Player of the Year

Frank Kirby-Chelsea F.C

PFA Young Player

Leroy Sane-Manchester City

PFA Young Women

Lauren Hemp-Bristol City

PFA Merit Award

Cyril Regis