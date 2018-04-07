news

For the first time in 16 games, Deportivo la Coruna tasted victory, a 3-2 win over Malaga and Clarence Seedorf's first in charge of the Galicians.

Despite both teams being near the foot of LaLiga, the excitement was unrelenting.

A Lucas Perez penalty after five minutes was celebrated wildly at the Estadio Riazor, but the locals' joy didn't last until half time as Diego Rolan equalised on 41.

Guilherme's shot off of the post on 67 was typical of Depor's luck this season, but Adrian Lopez did edge the hosts ahead again on 70.

Within three minutes Rolan had his second but Depor wouldn't be deniedLopez sealed all three points five minutes from time.