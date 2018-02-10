news

Patrick Osei Agyemang a.ka Countryman Songo dedicated the Friday edition of the popular Adom FM’s TV sports show ‘Fire for Fire’ to the late Ebony.

Ebony died in a fatal accident on Thursday night at the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

Several well-meaning people in the society including the President of the Republic of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama, Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan, musicians, etc have paid tribute to the 21-year-old talented musician and Countryman Songo is the latest to join the growing list.

Songo became a close ally of Ebony after the two expressed affection for each other ahead of a performance by the duo at a concert in Kumasi organised by Mamba.

Countryman Songo has since been jumping to the defence of the dancehall artiste with the least criticism by either the public or people in the media industry.

The lionhearted sports presented who wept before the start of the Friday edition of 'Fire for Fire' , later on the show chastised critics of Ebony and in a sorrowful mood said my 'baby girl is gone"

She has been tipped to win the 2017 Artiste of the Year in Ghana’s flagship music awards gala scheduled for March.