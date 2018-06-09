Northern Regional FA boss Abu Alhassan resigns

news

The Northern Regional Football Association chairman, Abdulai Abu Alhassan, has announced his resignation from the position and the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The budding football administrator announced his decision via a statement released on Saturday following his role in the recent expose put out by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, into corruption in football in Ghana.

He was seen very prominently in the video and seemed to act as the right-hand man of the former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, in the captured dealings with undercover reporters posing as businessmen who wanted to invest in the Ghanaian league.

In the video, Abdullai seemed to set up the meeting between the potential business men and Kwesi Nyantakyi and was seen very often in the interactions of the various parties.

His decision follows that of Kwesi Nyantakyi who quit his position as GFA boss on Friday after an emergency executive committee in Accra.

Check his statement below: