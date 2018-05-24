Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police

news

The Police have seized mobile phones and laptops of embattled GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi after conducting a search at his house late Wednesday night.

Nyantakyi handed himself to the police on Wednesday (May 23, 2018) immediately after he arrived from Morocco.

He cut his trip short to face charges of fraud levelled against him.

Nyantakyi was interrogated at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, for about 5 hours. He was granted an inquiry bail and later accompanied to his house to enable the police to conduct a search.

Sources indicate that the police did not find significant materials connected with the investigation but seized his laptop and cell phones which has been taken to the CID headquarters to help in further investigations.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has officially been charged with defrauding by false pretense after it was revealed in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s investigation that he used the president’s name to solicit for bribes from supposed potential investors.

In a related development, the GFA is expected to hold an emergency Executive Committee meeting later today [Thursday] to appoint an interim leader for the Association.

The GFA currently has no Vice President who would act in Nyantakyi’s absence after the then vice president George Afriyie was sacked in April 2018.