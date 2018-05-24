Home > Sports > Football >

Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police


Anas Exposé Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police

Nyantakyi was interrogated at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, for about 5 hours. He was granted an inquiry bail and later accompanied to his house to enable the police to conduct a search.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police have seized mobile phones and laptops of embattled GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi after conducting a search at his house late Wednesday night.

Nyantakyi handed himself to the police on Wednesday (May 23, 2018) immediately after he arrived from Morocco.

He cut his trip short to face charges of fraud levelled against him.

READ ALSO: 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana

Nyantakyi was interrogated at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, for about 5 hours. He was granted an inquiry bail and later accompanied to his house to enable the police to conduct a search.

Sources indicate that the police did not find significant materials connected with the investigation but seized his laptop and cell phones which has been taken to the CID headquarters to help in further investigations.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has officially been charged with defrauding by false pretense after it was revealed in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s investigation that he used the president’s name to solicit for bribes from supposed potential investors.

READ ALSO: Here is what will happen to Nyantakyi immediately he arrives at KIA

In a related development, the GFA is expected to hold an emergency Executive Committee meeting later today [Thursday] to appoint an interim leader for the Association.

The GFA currently has no Vice President who would act in Nyantakyi’s absence after the then vice president George Afriyie was sacked in April 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Anas Number 12 expose: Nyantakyi needs to go-Reverend Osei Kofi Anas Number 12 expose Nyantakyi needs to go-Reverend Osei Kofi
Anas Expose': Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones Anas Expose' Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones
Football: Price hikes spell misery for fans at Champions League final Football Price hikes spell misery for fans at Champions League final
Football: Serbian street artists make football the beautiful game Football Serbian street artists make football the beautiful game
Football: Barcelona icon Iniesta joins Vissel Kobe in historic Japan deal Football Barcelona icon Iniesta joins Vissel Kobe in historic Japan deal
Football: Henderson praises 'visionary' Klopp as Liverpool target European glory Football Henderson praises 'visionary' Klopp as Liverpool target European glory

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
6 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to...bullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s...bullet
9 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
10 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is recovering faster than expected from a hamstring injury as Nigeria prepare for the World Cup
Football Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria
Spain legend Andres Iniesta signs his Vissel Kobe contract watched by club owner Hiroshi Mikitani
Football From Andres to Zico: top six Japan football moves
Out of the World Cup: Veteran forward Lee Keun-Ho has withdrawn from South Korea's squad for Russia after a knee injury
Football Lee injury adds to South Korea World Cup woes
Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13