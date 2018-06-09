Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’ video – Karbo


Anas Exposé Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’ video – Karbo

A Deputy Minister of Roads, Anthony Karbo says his name was “falsely” used by the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi in the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest documentary.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Deputy Minister of Roads, Anthony Karbo says his name was “falsely” used by the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi in the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest documentary.

Nyantakyi was captured on video demanding about $15 million for President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Road Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta and his Deputy, Karbo from some supposed investors who turned out to be undercover investigators.

READ ALSO: 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong

The amount according to Nyantakyi in the video was to lure government to award juicy contracts to the supposed investors in Ghana.

The GFA boss earlier negotiated a $65,000 from the investors for sponsorship of the Ghana Premier League in which Nyantakyi’s agency was to benefit from 20-25 percent of the sponsorship amount.

President Akufo-Addo who described as “falsehood” the claims by Nyantakyi, subsequently directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate the embattled GFA boss.

READ ALSO: GFA offices declared a crime scene

About a 100 referees and top officials in Ghana’s football sector were also captured in the video allegedly taking bribes to fix matches or facilitating some processes for Anas and his Tigereye PI team.

Before the screening of the video last Wednesday, Anthony Karbo was invited by the CID for questioning because Nyantakyi mentioned his name several times in the video.

READ ALSO: Northern Regional FA boss Abu Alhassan resigns

“Many have asked what happened with the Police. Yes, my name was one of those unfortunately and falsely dropped by Kwesi Nyantekyi,” Karbo said on his Facebook wall today, Friday [June 8, 2018].

“The Police invited me to assist them. We had a conversation for half an hour. They asked me to go, satisfied that I had absolutely nothing to answer for,” he stated.

Karbo further said this has thought him a very big lesson and urged those he described as “influence peddlers” to be guided by their conscience.

“I see this as a big lesson for the many influence peddlers out there who are quick to falsely use names of government officials to deceive or to receive favours from others. Let’s do the right thing. Let’s all let our conscience be our guide,” added Karbo who is also the Member of Parliament for Lawra.

 

 

culled from citinewsroom

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas Exposé: Northern Regional FA boss Abu Alhassan resigns Anas Exposé Northern Regional FA boss Abu Alhassan resigns
Number 12: Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns
Anas Exposé: 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong Anas Exposé 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong
Anas Expose: How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate the GFA revealed Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate the GFA revealed
Anas Exposé: Ghana FA call off all local football games Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football games
Anas Expose: GFA offices declared a crime scene Anas Expose GFA offices declared a crime scene

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was capturedbullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by...bullet
4 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in Ghanabullet
5 Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana governmentbullet
6 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
7 Video 2018 World Cup bound referee resigns after being...bullet
8 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months...bullet
9 #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Asamoah Gyan & Baffuor Gyan were...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, will double as Russia's official soothsayer during the World Cup
Football Achilles the Cat, Russia's deaf but highly gifted World Cup soothsayer
Archie Thompson scored a record 13 goals in Australia's famous hammering of American Samoa.
Football How a 31-0 'farce' helped change Australian football
Neymar will be vital as Brazil target a record sixth World Cup
Football Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems
Vuong Hong Nhat has been making the trophy replicas since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa
Football Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam