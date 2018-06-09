Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’ video – Karbo

news

A Deputy Minister of Roads, Anthony Karbo says his name was “falsely” used by the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi in the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest documentary.

Nyantakyi was captured on video demanding about $15 million for President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Road Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta and his Deputy, Karbo from some supposed investors who turned out to be undercover investigators.

READ ALSO: 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong

The amount according to Nyantakyi in the video was to lure government to award juicy contracts to the supposed investors in Ghana.

The GFA boss earlier negotiated a $65,000 from the investors for sponsorship of the Ghana Premier League in which Nyantakyi’s agency was to benefit from 20-25 percent of the sponsorship amount.

President Akufo-Addo who described as “falsehood” the claims by Nyantakyi, subsequently directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate the embattled GFA boss.

READ ALSO: GFA offices declared a crime scene

About a 100 referees and top officials in Ghana’s football sector were also captured in the video allegedly taking bribes to fix matches or facilitating some processes for Anas and his Tigereye PI team.

Before the screening of the video last Wednesday, Anthony Karbo was invited by the CID for questioning because Nyantakyi mentioned his name several times in the video.

READ ALSO: Northern Regional FA boss Abu Alhassan resigns

“Many have asked what happened with the Police. Yes, my name was one of those unfortunately and falsely dropped by Kwesi Nyantekyi,” Karbo said on his Facebook wall today, Friday [June 8, 2018].

“The Police invited me to assist them. We had a conversation for half an hour. They asked me to go, satisfied that I had absolutely nothing to answer for,” he stated.

Karbo further said this has thought him a very big lesson and urged those he described as “influence peddlers” to be guided by their conscience.

“I see this as a big lesson for the many influence peddlers out there who are quick to falsely use names of government officials to deceive or to receive favours from others. Let’s do the right thing. Let’s all let our conscience be our guide,” added Karbo who is also the Member of Parliament for Lawra.

culled from citinewsroom