Obed Owusu scores as Kotoko snatch win over Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko secured their first win of the season at the second attempt, beating Inter Allies 1-0 at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.

Striker Obed Owusu scored the only goal in the 56th minute.

Both sides failed to break the virginity of the game in the first half, but the better team was Inter Allies.

Kotoko started the second half well as they dominated the capelli Boys and Obed Owusu broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute after he connected home Emmanuel Gyamfi’s cross.

Inter Allies came out of their shells in search of the equalizer but the Porcupine Warriors guided their lines very well to win the tie.