'Opare and Atsu convinced me to join FC Porto'


Majeed Waris reveals how two Black Stars players adviced him to join FC Porto

Waris completed a loan move to Portuguese giants from French Ligue 2 side FC Lorient.

Abdul Majeed Waris has revealed that Black Stars duo Christian Atsu and Daniel Opare convinced him to join FC Porto.

26 year old Waris on Friday night completed a loan move to Portuguese giants from French Ligue 2 side FC Lorient.

In an interview with Porto Canal after the move, Waris disclosed that the deal could not have come light had it not been the intervention of Christian Atsu and Daniel Opare.

“I’m not here for personal glory. I am very happy and ready to give everything I have so that the club can succeed and win trophies,” Waris told Porto Canal.

“It is probably the club in which my dreams can come true, to play in a top league and in the Uefa Champions League. I talked to some friends, Christian Atsu and Opare, who had been here before. They helped me decide to come here,” he added.

Waris praised Aboubakar, Marega and Brahimi and believes he will team up with them easily upfront since they have have similar qualities.

“They are fantastic players, they pretty much score all the time. I am also here to help the team score more goals and win. We can probably score a few more goals together. That is the most important thing, not who scores, but that we do it together.

“I think I can match well with them, because they have an offensive mentality, which I also have. It’s a matter of understanding each other and working together."

