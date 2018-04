news

Asamoah Gyan’s gorgeous wife took to his social media page to share an adorable photo of her and the Black Stars skipper.

Gyan is married to Gify and the couple have reportedly been in a relationship for at least 16 years and they are blessed with three children.

Asamoah Gyan’s wife has been kept out of the public spotlight because she wants to have a private life.

According to reports Gifty lives in one of the houses of the Black Stars’ skipper on the Spintex Road.