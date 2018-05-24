Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones

news

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s laptop and phones are in the custody of the police after conducting thorough search in the apartment of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The President of Ghana, Akufo Addo reported Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID accusing the GFA boss of using his name to defraud investors after he watched undercover investigation by renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on football dubbed the ‘Number 12’

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) interrogated Kwesi Nyantakyi for a five-hour period on Wednesday following the accusation of defrauding by false pretense’ against the Ghana Football Association President.

The CIP proceeded to the apartment of the 1 Vice President of CAF and after a thorough search they seized his phones and laptops to look for anything that would help them in their investigation.