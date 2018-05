news

Raphael Dwamena did not feature in his side FC Zurich’s 2-1 victory over Young Boys to win the Swiss Cup on Sunday.

Michael Frey and Antonio Marchasano registered their names on the scoresheet for Zurich with Miralem Sulejmani getting the consolation for Young Boys.

Dwamena who joined the Swiss side in the summer was however not in action for his side.