Razak Braimah to face Messi as Barca arrive for Sundowns clash


Ghanaian Players Abroad Razak Braimah to face Messi as Barca arrive in South Africa Sundowns clash

The Ghanaian goalkeeper will come face to face with Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates when they his side Mamaelodi Sundowns take on the Spanish champions.

Razak Braimah is looking forward to be selected in post when Mamelodi Sundowns take on Barcelona on Wednesday at the Soccer City Sports Stadium in South Africa on Sunday.

The President of the South African champions Patrice Motsepe took to his social media page to confirm the game.

The kick off time for the game is 4.15 Ghanaian time.

A 23-man Barcelona contingent, including their marksman Lionel Messi, Gerrard Pique, Rakitic, Busquet, etc have already arrived in South Africa for the game.

This is not the first time the two sides will engage each other in an international friendly. Sundowns hosted Barcelona in 2007 in Pretoria, where the Catalans won 2-1 at the Loftus Stadium.

Razak made 4 appearances and picked two bookings during the trophy laden campaign.

 

It's Champion Vs Champion!

