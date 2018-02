news

Real Madrid produced a sensational comeback as they defeated Paris Saint Germain 3-1 on Wednesday in the first leg of the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Abiol gave the visitors the lead, but Cristiano leveled the scoreline for Real Madrid before the first half break.

And after the interval the Portuguese skipper put the hosts into the driving seat by scoring from Marco Asensio’s pass.

Before Marcelo was put through by Asensio to put the icing on the cake in the 87 minute.