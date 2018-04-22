Home > Sports > Football >

Results and scorers on match day


Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match day

The Ghana Premier League witnessed 10 goals in seven games over the weekend

Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC were the big winners on match day 9 when they defeated All Stars and Liberty Professionals in away fixtures on Sunday.

Below is the full list of the Ghana Premier League games over the weekend

 

Wa All Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko

Patrick: Obed Owusu, Frederick Boateng

 

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United

Scorer: Patrick Razak || Hafiz Konkoni Wontah]

 

Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

Scorer: Alex Asamoah]

 

Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks

 

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-3 WAFA

Scorers: Solomon Okudzeto Richard Danso || Mohammed Osman Charles Boateng Justice Amate

AshantiGold 1-0 Inter Allies

 

Scorer: Roland Amouzou

Berekum Chelsea vs Liberty Professionals (Rained off)

