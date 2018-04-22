Results and scorers on match day

The Ghana Premier League witnessed 10 goals in seven games over the weekend
Below is the full list of the Ghana Premier League games over the weekend
Wa All Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko
Patrick: Obed Owusu, Frederick Boateng
Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United
Scorer: Patrick Razak || Hafiz Konkoni Wontah]
Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama
Scorer: Alex Asamoah]
Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks
Ebusua Dwarfs 2-3 WAFA
Scorers: Solomon Okudzeto Richard Danso || Mohammed Osman Charles Boateng Justice Amate
AshantiGold 1-0 Inter Allies
Scorer: Roland Amouzou
Berekum Chelsea vs Liberty Professionals (Rained off)