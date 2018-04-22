Results and scorers on match day

news

Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC were the big winners on match day 9 when they defeated All Stars and Liberty Professionals in away fixtures on Sunday.

Below is the full list of the Ghana Premier League games over the weekend

Wa All Stars 0-2 Asante Kotoko

Patrick: Obed Owusu, Frederick Boateng

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Bechem United

Scorer: Patrick Razak || Hafiz Konkoni Wontah]

Eleven Wonders 1-0 Medeama

Scorer: Alex Asamoah]

Karela United 0-0 Elmina Sharks

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-3 WAFA

Scorers: Solomon Okudzeto Richard Danso || Mohammed Osman Charles Boateng Justice Amate

AshantiGold 1-0 Inter Allies

Scorer: Roland Amouzou

Berekum Chelsea vs Liberty Professionals (Rained off)