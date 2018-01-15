Home > Sports > Football >

Ryan Giggs has been appointed as the new Wales manager, the Football Association of Wales confirmed on Monday.

The 2008 FIFA Club World Cup winner, who won 64 Wales caps between 1991 and 2007, replaces previous boss Chris Coleman, who left for English Championship side Sunderland in November.

Giggs, 44, spent his entire playing career at Manchester United, where he amassed a staggering 34 trophies, which included 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns. The Welshman also captained Great Britain at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament London 2012.

Leading Wales will be Giggs’ first permanent job in management. The Red Devils legend was in interim charge at Old Trafford for four games at the end of the 2013/14 campaign.

"I am so proud to have been given the honour of managing the national team," said Giggs. "The challenges that we have ahead of us with the Nations League and qualification for UEFA Euro 2020 excite me a great deal.

"I can't wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year."

Giggs’ four-year contract will take in the UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™ campaigns. The Dragons finished third in UEFA’s Group D on the road to Russia 2018 and occupy 19th spot in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

