Mohamed Salah has claimed a personal double by adding the Football Writers' Footballer of the Year award to the PFA gong he won two weeks ago.

The Liverpool superstar's achievements at club level have been rightly recognised with Salah following N'Golo Kante's feat of winning both individual awards.

Over 400 journalists who are among the Football Writers' Association (FWA) were allowed to vote for their player of the year and Salah came out on top.

The Egypt international narrowly topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership ahead of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, the margin understood to be less than 20 votes. Tottenham striker Harry Kane was third.

Salah and De Bruyne, who helped City claim the Premier League title, collected more than 90 per cent of the journalists' votes.

He becomes the first African winner of the football's oldest individual award, which has been running since 1948. Salah will be presented with his trophy at the 2018 FWA Footballer of the Year dinner, to be held at the Landmark Hotel in London on May 10.