Home > Sports > Football >

Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé


Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé

The outspoken Director of Communications has been implicated in Anas undercover investigation

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sannie Daara was caught on camera ordering his aide to receive a bribe of GHC4,000 from Tiger Eye PI in the Anas expose to uncover the rots in Ghana football.

The former BBC journalist always jump to the defence of the Ghana Football Association and has been one of the people who believe the  GFA is not guilty of several allegations of corruption that have been levelled against its members.

READ MORE: Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposé

However, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger PI lured him to accept a bribe of GHC 4,000 after agreeing to persuade the technical handlers of the Black Stars to give Thomas Abbey a call-up to the Black Stars.

Abbey was the best player on the local scene, scoring 13 goals to be the third top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, despite playing as a winger.

But, local players hardly earn a place to the Black Stars, so the motivation to entice Sannie Darra to influence his call-up.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bribe: How referee Samuel Suka took a goat for that late Hearts penalty in Super Clash Bribe How referee Samuel Suka took a goat for that late Hearts penalty in Super Clash
Number 12: How Kwesi Nyantakyi created a company to get his cut in a $15m GPL sponsorship deal Number 12 How Kwesi Nyantakyi created a company to get his cut in a $15m GPL sponsorship deal
Social Media Reaction: Check out what Ghanaians are saying on Twitter about Anas’ ‘Numer 12’ premiere Social Media Reaction Check out what Ghanaians are saying on Twitter about Anas’ ‘Numer 12’ premiere
Football: Southgate won't walk England off in Russia despite racism fears Football Southgate won't walk England off in Russia despite racism fears
Football: Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future Football Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future
Russia 2018: Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Best XI players missing 2018 FIFA World Cup

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose 12: Kufuor close to tears after watching excerpts of number 12 Anas Expose 12 Kufuor close to tears after watching excerpts of number 12
Anas Expose 12: Eddie Doku captured taking bribe in Anas expose Anas Expose 12 Eddie Doku captured taking bribe in Anas expose
World Cup 2018: Snoop Dogg trolls Ghana for not qualifying for world cup World Cup 2018 Snoop Dogg trolls Ghana for not qualifying for world cup



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
4 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
6 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew...bullet
7 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
8 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
9 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
10 #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Kweku Baako
#Number12 17 African countries captured in Anas' exposé – Baako
Anas number 12 expose Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose?
German national football team midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admits being shocked by the level of criticism he and Mesut Ozil received after posing for pictures with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Football Erdogan controversy took toll on Germany star Gundogan
Odion Ighalo and Tomas Kalas
Football Nigeria lose to Czech Republic in World Cup warm-up