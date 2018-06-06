Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé

news

Sannie Daara was caught on camera ordering his aide to receive a bribe of GHC4,000 from Tiger Eye PI in the Anas expose to uncover the rots in Ghana football.

The former BBC journalist always jump to the defence of the Ghana Football Association and has been one of the people who believe the GFA is not guilty of several allegations of corruption that have been levelled against its members.

However, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger PI lured him to accept a bribe of GHC 4,000 after agreeing to persuade the technical handlers of the Black Stars to give Thomas Abbey a call-up to the Black Stars.

Abbey was the best player on the local scene, scoring 13 goals to be the third top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, despite playing as a winger.

But, local players hardly earn a place to the Black Stars, so the motivation to entice Sannie Darra to influence his call-up.