Ebo Bismark , the sculptor behind Michael Essien’s viral sculptor has insisted his artwork work of the former Chelsea midfielder was near perfection.
Michael Essien's statue which had been erected at a filling station on the Boadi-Egyeso road in the Ashanti region capital, Kumasi went viral on the internet early this year.
Several people were critical of the sculptor, saying it has little resemblance to Essien
However, Ebo Bismark says, his critics probably have poor eye sight that is they don’t see his sculptor interesting.
Above is the video of the interview the sculptor had with Joy FM.