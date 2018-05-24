Home > Sports > Football >

Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered government response on Anas Exposé


Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered government response on Anas Exposé

Kweku Baako says Sefa Kayi’s hint on radio compelled government to report the conduct of Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered government response on Anas Exposé
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kweku Baako Jnr. Has blamed Kwame Sefa Kayi as the reason for government quick reaction on the Anas Exposé on football

The ace broadcast journalist is reported to have hinted that President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President were mentioned in the Anas’ undercover investigation on football which has fingered the GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by the President of the Republic of Ghana accusing him of ‘defrauding by false pretense’ after getting the privilege to watch the video.

READ MORE: Results and scorers on match day 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League

And Kweku Baako believes the presidency move to report the matter to the CID was triggered by Sefa Kayi’s revelation.

“That particular disclosure by Kwame was picked up by various people and on social media that the president had been mentioned as if the president had been implicated or was guilty, so, that triggered their [Presidency] response. That is very unfortunate, I am disappointed but I understand…

“Indeed, I can tell you the BBC is disappointed that this has happened, I was also disappointed, Anas is disappointed.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi has been granted bail after he went through a 5-hour interrogation at the CID head quarters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day
Football: Spain great Xavi signs on for two more years in Qatar Football Spain great Xavi signs on for two more years in Qatar
Football: Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final Football Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final
Football: Pochettino ends speculation over Spurs future by signing new deal Football Pochettino ends speculation over Spurs future by signing new deal
Football: Fans return 1,000 tickets as Champions League price hikes spell misery Football Fans return 1,000 tickets as Champions League price hikes spell misery
Malvin Ayivi: Meet the talented 19-year-old stealing the show in Ghana’s 2nd tier Malvin Ayivi Meet the talented 19-year-old stealing the show in Ghana’s 2nd tier

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
6 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to...bullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s...bullet
9 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
10 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for Real Madrid clash
28-year-old Samuel Inkoom celebrates 12 years anniversary with wife Omega
Do The Maths! 28-year-old Samuel Inkoom celebrates 12 years anniversary with wife Omega
Anas Number 12 expose Nyantakyi needs to go-Reverend Osei Kofi
Anas Exposé Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police