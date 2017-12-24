Home > Sports > Football >

Statement :  Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts draw


The Porcupine Warriors have issued a statement to allay fears about Sadick Adams who was rushed to the hospital after their goalless draw against Hearts of Oak.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have issued a statement calm down the nerves of their teeming supporters after Sadick Adams was rushed to the hospital following an injury.

Adams went down without any contact and had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

The inciden took the shine out of the titanic clash between the two giants in the country.

A statement by Asante Kotoko reads: ''Saddick Adams is responding to treatment and is in a very stable condition at the Komfo Anokye emergency unit.

''Jackson Owusu also sustained some cramps and will be available this week.''

