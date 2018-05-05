Stoke City relegated with Crystal Palace defeat

Stoke's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed after a crushing 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri put the Potters ahead with a brilliant free-kick in the 43rd minute but James McArthur levelled for Palace after half-time.

Patrick van Aanholt then capitalised on a defensive error to score a late winner and end Stoke's 10-year stay in the top-flight.

Palace themselves are guaranteed to stay in the Premier League thanks to the result, while Stoke will look back with plenty of regret on the points they have dropped in the last month as, for the third time in four games, they failed to hold onto the lead.

In total, they have now lost 18 points from winning positions this season while Paul Lambert has managed just one victory since he was appointed manager in January.

Stoke had not finished below 14th in their previous nine Premier League seasons, but they could not get the victory they needed against a Palace side who have been revitalised under Roy Hodgson.