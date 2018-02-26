Sulley Muntari explains why he joined Deportivo La Coruna

The Ghanaian midfielder says Deportivo La Coruna has a winning mentality
The former Inter Milan midfielder joined Deportivo La Coruna after a successful trial and he has explained what motivated him to take that new challenge.
“I had offers, but I chose to come here because it’s a club that was in the Champions League,” he explained.
“They have the DNA of a big club, historic and with a winning mentality.
“It was easy to choose, because also there is an old team-mate here.”
Muntari embarrassingly admitted that he didn’t know much about Juan Carlos Valeron, who is Deportivo’s best ever player.
“I don’t know him. Was he a good player?” he said when asked about wearing the number 21 shirt previously worn by club legend Juan Carlos Valeron.
“If he was a legend, then it will be a big responsibility.”