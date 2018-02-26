Sulley Muntari explains why he joined Deportivo La Coruna

news

Sulley Muntari says he joined the Spanish outfit because of their winning mentality and being a club of great history.

The former Inter Milan midfielder joined Deportivo La Coruna after a successful trial and he has explained what motivated him to take that new challenge.

“I had offers, but I chose to come here because it’s a club that was in the Champions League,” he explained.

“They have the DNA of a big club, historic and with a winning mentality.

“It was easy to choose, because also there is an old team-mate here.”

Muntari embarrassingly admitted that he didn’t know much about Juan Carlos Valeron, who is Deportivo’s best ever player.

“I don’t know him. Was he a good player?” he said when asked about wearing the number 21 shirt previously worn by club legend Juan Carlos Valeron.

“If he was a legend, then it will be a big responsibility.”