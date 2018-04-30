Sulley Muntari’s Deportivo La Coruna relegated

news

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has found himself in relegation doom once again. Deportivo La Coruna are the last team in the Spanish La Liga together with Las Palmas and Malaga to complete the three relegated teams for the 2017/2018 La Liga season.

Deportivo needed to win against Barcelona in order to keep their chances of staying up alive but that was not going to be at the expense Catalan giant’s opportunity to seal their 25th La Liga title.

Barcelona went ahead with goals from Coutinho and Lionel Messi in the first half before Lucas Perez pulling one back just five minutes before halftime.

Deportivo equalized in the 64th minute which got the fans at the Abanca-Riazor stadium excited with the belief in their side pulling off a very extraordinary comeback win.

However, that belief turned out to be a pipe dream with Messi scoring the last two goals of the day to ensure Barcelona win 4-2.

The win also saw Barcelona crowned as champions of the Spanish La Liga for the 25th time.

Deportivo’srelegation will be the second time Muntari has been relegated with club in two years.

Muntari suffered a similar ordeal with Pescara in the Italian Serie A.