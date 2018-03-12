news

Carlos Cavarhal has spoken to the red card meted out on Jordan Ayew over the weekend in a Premier League game against Huddersfield.

Jordan Ayew was brandished the red card at the 11 minute in the game against Huddersfield by referee Micheal Oliver.

Carlos Cavarhal speaking after the game stated that he was not impressed with the decision.

“I saw a situation that was to me not a red card,”. “Now I’ve seen the video, it’s easier to talk.

“Two players challenged very hard for the ball, exactly in the same position with the feet, two players, exactly the same.

“What my player did and the Huddersfield player did was exactly the same. You will see on the image. Both exactly the same position.

“If it’s a red card, a red card to both players or not a red card to any player. That’s my view from the video.

“I must respect the decision. We will analyze with some experts to help us if we have reasons or not to appeal, but let’s see, I don’t know.”

Ayew’s red card is the fastest any player in the Premier League has received this seaon. Jordan Ayew player of the month for Swansea in February.

The Welsh side will need to be sure to appeal the case as the side will not want to have Ayew out for an extended time.