The Ghana Premier League has not been without controversies in its operation. The recent postponing of Ghana’s topflight league ahead of the 2018 kick off proves the point.

In a bid to take away all the negativity and bad press for the league, the Ghana Football Association has put in measures to make the Premier League better and attractive.

Technological regimes are gradually being infused in the league’s operations with the new Match Coordination Centre and other online reporting systems as disclosed by the Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

On the note of bribery and corruption, GFA has put in a mouthwatering package for whistleblowers in an attempt to curb the act.

“With regards to integrity, we also think that it is important to enhance the integrity of our competitions,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.

“So, we’re offering a prize money of 30,000 Ghana Cedis to any whistleblower who has credible information of corrupt practices, bribery and corruption and related allegations.

“We are not relying on hearsays but credible evidence that we can rely on. We will take and give you 30,000 Ghana Cedis free of charge.

“It’s not a joke and we’re not taking back the 30,000 Ghana Cedis.”

The 2018 Ghana Premier League started on the weekend of March 17 after it was postponed due to an injunction placed on the league’s kick off by a court.