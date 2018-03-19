news

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars suffered a 0-4 defeat against Algerian giants E.S Setif on Sunday in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.

The Dormaa lads have therefore exited the competition on a 1-4 aggregate defeat and will now compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Setif opened the scoring in the 28 minute through Mourad Benayad, before he made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.

And after the break the hosts added two more goals to put the game beyond the reach of Aduana to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.