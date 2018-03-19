Home > Sports > Football >

This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria (Video)


This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria (Video)

Aduana Stars were handed a 0-4 defeat by E.S Setif of Algeria.

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars suffered a 0-4 defeat against Algerian giants E.S Setif on Sunday in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.

The Dormaa lads have therefore exited the competition on a 1-4 aggregate defeat and will now compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Setif opened the scoring in the 28 minute through Mourad Benayad, before he made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.

And after the break the hosts added two more goals to put the game beyond the reach of Aduana to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini was part of the Italy team that lost a World Cup playoff to Sweden but will miss two upcoming friendlies
Football Chiellini misses Italy games, doubtful for Juve-Real quarter
Lyon's fans set off flares and clashed with police before their home Europa League game with CSKA Moscow
Football UEFA charge Lyon with 'racist behaviour' at CSKA game
Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch Frank Acheampong's hat-trick for Chinese side
This is what makes Abedi Pele happy when it comes to Andre and Jordan
The Ayews This is what makes Abedi Pele happy when it comes to Andre and Jordan