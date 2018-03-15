Chelsea fans dies in Kumasi after Barcelona defeat

news

Emmanuel Offin, also known as Nana Yaw is reportedly dead following Barcelona 3-0 victory over his idol club Chelsea FC in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday in the Kumasi suburb of Asuoyeboah.

According to a report by Kumasi based radio station, Offin who is a staunch supporter of Chelsea collapsed and died while on his way home after watching Barcelona wallop Chelsea 3-0.

Two Lionel Messi goals and one from Dembele handed Barcelona a 4-1 on aggregate victory over Chelsea and an opportunity to progress into the quarter finals.

Otecnews’ Reporter, Rhoda Dankwa who visited the family house of the late Nana Yaw at Asuoyeboah on Thursday, March 15, 2018 reported that the body has been deposited at Konfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

According to the brother who spoke on Otec FM's Nyansapo programme said the death of thier brother has really come as a big blow to us as family.

The wife of the deceased identified only as Linda in an interview confirmed the news to Otec FM.