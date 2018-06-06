This is Nyantakyi’s statement to CID that implicates Mahama

news

Joy FM has published a copy of Kwesi Nyantakyi’s statement to the CID that claims John Dramani Mahama received $8m from a Sheikh to sponsor NDC for the 2016 general election.

6th June is the day most Ghanaian have been waiting for to watch the undercover investigation by Anas dubbed ‘Number 12’ which has already fingered the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi was invited to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) after the President of the Republic of Ghana reported the GFA boss for allegedly using his name to defraud foreign investors, after excerpts of the Anas expose’ on football.

Joy FM, however, disclosed that Nyantakyi told the CID that a sheikh who wanted to sponsor the Ghana Premier League paid $8m dollars to the NDC government through former President Mahama.

The Accra based media house was accused been accused by the NDC and John Dramani Mahama for allowing itself to be used as a propaganda tool

Joy FM has gone ahead to publish excerpts of the statement Kwesi Nyantakyi made to the police claiming the 'businessmen' he met with told him they gave $8 million to the NDC and President John Mahama in 2016.